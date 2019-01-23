Shop all books by Tom Woods

CNN just published a softball interview with Nathan Phillips, the Native American man at the center of the recent episode at the Lincoln Memorial with some high school students from Kentucky.

Phillips is a con man.

Prove me wrong.

In yesterday’s email I described for you what happened in the now-famous confrontation. I viewed hours of footage to see whose story matched the evidence.

In the original story, Catholic high school students approached and surrounded a peaceful Native American man, and shouted “Build that wall!” The man was merely trying to keep peace between the students and another group, we were told.

When the full footage was released, apologies flooded in — not nearly as many as there should have been (the cowardly and evil Bill Kristol merely deleted his defamatory Tweets instead of apologizing to the kids he’d smeared), but more than I expected.

Now on to CNN. I’ll put Phillips’ words in bold.

“We were finishing up with Indigenous Peoples March and rally and there were some folks there that were expressing their (First Amendment) rights there, freedom of speech.”

So that’s how he describes the openly racist Black Hebrew Israelites. “Some folks there that were expressing their…freedom of speech.” (Note later that he will not extend the same courtesy to the students.)

“The folks that were having their moment there” (he is referring here to the black racists), “they were saying things that I don’t know if I agreed with them or not, but some of it was educational, and it was truth, and it was history about religious views and ideologies, but these other folks, the young students, they couldn’t see it. They had one point of view, it seemed, and that was that their point of view was the only point of view that was worthwhile.”

So the Black Hebrews were saying things that were “educational,” and “truth,” and “history.”

These “folks” were in fact telling the Native Americans: “You[‘re] not supposed to worship eagles, buffalos, rams, all types of animals! This is the reason the Lord took away your land!”

They also taunted the natives as “Uncle Tomahawks.”

Phillips says, “I don’t know if I agreed with them or not.” The man is bold!

The black racists shouted at the students things like, “You little dirty-ass crackers, your day coming!” “Dusty-ass animals!” “Bunch of child-molesting faggots!” (The kids were also compared to “dogs” and “hyenas.”)

So how would you classify that, Nathan Phillips? “Educational,” “truth,” or “history”?

Now don’t you worry, because remember: the bold Nathan Phillips says, “I don’t know if I agreed with them or not.” Don’t you feel better now?

Watch the video. The black racists are disrupting the Native American demonstration, calling people “Uncle Tomahawk,” and telling them they lost their land because of their false worship. Doesn’t that sound a teensy-weensy bit like people who thought their “point of view was the only point of view that was worthwhile”?

The students, meanwhile, were so flabbergasted that they scarcely knew how to respond. To listen to Nathan Phillips you’d think they were shouting out theological propositions. They mostly kept to themselves in a combination of amusement and horror. At no time did they seriously advance any “point of view” — except to boo when the black racists criticized them for recognizing that homosexuals had rights.

Remember, Phillips doesn’t know if he agrees with the black racists or not. The man is bold.

“Here’s a moment where something that’s really ugly in our society, in America…[had] just come to a boiling point.”

What constitutes ugliness for Nathan Phillips is not calling kids “dusty-ass animals” and “pedophiles.” Why, that’s just some folks exercising their First Amendment rights, you racist!

You’d never know anything about the black racists if you relied on Nathan Phillips, who never says a word about them — except to portray them as victims. (Victims of precisely nothing, since nothing happened to them.)

There was no “boiling point.” There was a morally confused Native American man who thought a bunch of kids, rather than adults who should have known better than shout obscenities at kids, were the ones who needed his peace song.

“It looked like these young men were going to attack these guys. They were going to hurt them. They were going to hurt them because they didn’t like the color of their skin…. To be honest, they looked like they were going to lynch them. They were in this mob mentality.”

There is not a stitch of evidence to support any aspect of this horrific claim. As the video footage shows, the students at no time showed the slightest indication of contemplating violence against the black racists. This is pure crazytown.

“The song I was singing, the reason for it, was to bring unity and to bring love and compassion back into our minds and our beings as men and as protector of what is right.”

Now this takes the cake. He sings this song not to the lunatics who have been spewing racist filth nonstop for a solid hour — including at his own people! — but to students who had done precisely nothing apart from existing and not being cowed, and whom he knew full well would not lay a hand on him.

Did I not tell you the man was bold?

“I felt like I denied them their prey. I felt like I denied them their prey and so they were going to take it out on me.”

Again, not a stitch of evidence for this. Had this been true, the kids would have assaulted their “prey” the moment Phillips left. Unlike the black racists, who did make threats of violence, the kids never had any such intention, as is clear to anyone watching the footage.

“It was just, ‘Build the wall’ and some of the things that I heard but can’t really say I exactly heard that because it was way over there, and they could say, ‘Oh, nobody said that. It wasn’t us who said that.’ So it’s one of those he-said, she-said, things.”

For the first time, Phillips seems to realize that the Internet exists, and that he can’t just say absolutely anything: footage of the entire event is only a click away, after all. So he now steps away from his story that the students were chanting “Build the wall,” which was one of the claims first used to demonize them. He “can’t really say” he “exactly heard that.” Well, I watched two hours of footage, and I can say I certainly didn’t hear it.

“Why did they need 200 people there other than it’s hate and racism?”

Why were there 100-200 students? Because they were on a school field trip and waiting for their bus.

Can you imagine being at the absolute center of this episode and still not knowing the kids were on a field trip?

No, Nathan Phillips, they hadn’t gathered for the purpose of intimidating the black racists whom you’re “not sure” you agree with. They were standing there minding their own business when the folks you’re “not sure” you agree with started calling them pedophiles and telling a black student in their group that they were probably going to kill him and harvest his organs. Are you “not sure” you agree with that part, too?

